Pros react after Kelvin Gastelum defeats Ian Heinisch at UFC 258

A middleweight bout featuring former title contender Kelvin Gastelum taking on Ian Heinisch took place on tonight’s UFC 258 main card.

Gastelum (16-6 MMA) had entered tonight’s event looking to snap the first three-fight losing skid of his career. The former TUF 17 winner had suffered losses to Israel Adesanya, Darren Till and most recently Jack Hermansson during that recent rough stretch.

Meanwhile, Ian Heinisch (14-4 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC 258 event in hopes of building off the momentum of his first round TKO victory over Gerald Meerschaert this past June. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for the Colorado native, as Heinisch had previously suffered defeats to Derek Brunson and Omari Akhmedov respectively.

Tonight’s Gastelum vs. Heinisch bout proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. After three rounds of hard fought action the fight went to the judges scorecards for a decision. In the end, all three judges saw the bout in favor of the former TUF 17 winner.

Official UFC 258 Result: Kelvin Gastelum def. Ian Heinisch by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to Gastelum defeating Heinisch below:

I got gastelum on the next one !! #UFC258 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 14, 2021

Gastelum showing his experience in there against a very game Heinisch. #UFC258 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 14, 2021

Same thing I was thinking DC. Heinisch has the upper body of a gorilla! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 14, 2021

YOOO!! That flying knee could’ve been lights out!! #UFC258 😱 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 14, 2021

Another round for @KelvinGastelum !! Staying cool out there! Great scrap! #ufc258 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) February 14, 2021

Calculated fight by by both men At middleweight but @KelvinGastelum inching ahead with some control — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 14, 2021

10-9 kel #ufc258 — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) February 14, 2021

Good Job Buddy 🥊💨🍃 @KelvinGastelum Way To Fight ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 14, 2021

Who would you like to see Kelvin Gastelum fight next following his decision victory over Ian Heinisch this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!