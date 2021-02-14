UFC 258 Result: Kelvin Gastelum defeats Ian Heinisch (Highlights)

A middleweight bout featuring former title contender Kelvin Gastelum taking on Ian Heinisch goes down on tonight’s UFC 258 main card.

Gastelum (15-6 MMA) will be looking to snap the first three-fight losing skid of his career when he steps foot in the Octagon this evening. The former TUF 17 winner has suffered losses to Israel Adesanya, Darren Till and most recently Jack Hermansson during his recent rough stretch.

Meanwhile, Ian Heinisch (14-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC 258 event looking to build off the momentum of his first round TKO victory over Gerald Meerschaert this past June. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for the Colorado native, as Heinisch had previously suffered defeats to Derek Brunson and Omari Akhmedov respectively.

Round one begins and Ian Heinisch lands a couple of leg kicks and shoots in. Kelvin Gastelum is down and then up again quickly. Heinisch maintaining a body lock, but Gastelum reverses the position and gets his own takedown. Heinisch looking for a kimura from half guard. Gastelim escapes and unloads some punches from top position. Heinisch is able to scramble back to his feet but the former TUF 17 winner slams him right back down. This time Kelvin Gastelum passes to full mount. Ian is doing a good job of defending. He continues to look for a kimura from off of his back. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Ian Heinisch comes out with a flying knee. Kelvin Gastelum eats the shot and then scores an easy takedown. Heinisch is back up to his feet but Kelvin stays on him with a body lock. After a lengthy delay with no action, Ian is finally able to break free from the cage. Ian Heinisch with a nice kick to the body of Gastelum. Kelvin shoots in and forces the clinch. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Heinisch is able to land a nice standing elbow. Kelvin Gastelum immediately shoots for a takedown but can’t get it. He secures a body lock and then lands a nice knee from the clinch. Good shots now from the former TUF 17 winner. Ian Heinisch breaks free and jumps on the back of Gastelum. Just over two minutes remain. Ian is looking for a submission but Kelvin shakes him off and gets back to his feet. Gastelum with a flurry of punches and has Heinisch backed up against the fence. A late takedown by Heinisch scores. Gastelum gets right back up however and ends the fight with a takedown of his own.

Official UFC 258 Result: Kelvin Gastelum def. Ian Heinisch (30-27, 29-28 x2)

