UFC 258 Result: Alexa Grasso defeats Maycee Barber (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 258 pay-per-view event is co-headlined by a women’s flyweight bout featuring Maycee Barber taking on Alexa Grasso.

Barber (8-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-main event in hopes of rebounding from her first career loss as a professional. ‘The Future’ suffered a unanimous decision setback to veteran Roxanne Modafferi in her most recent effort at UFC 246. Prior to the loss, Maycee had gone a perfect 8-0 in her young career, which included three stoppage wins under the UFC banner.

As for Alexa Grasso (12-3 MMA), the Mexican standout will enter tonight’s UFC 258 co-main event with Maycee Barber looking to build off the momentum from her recent win over Ji Yeon Kim. Grasso has gone 4-3 thus far in the UFC since joining the promotional ranks back in the fall of 2016.

Round one of the UFC 258 co-main event begins and Maycee Barber rushes in. Alexa Grasso engages her in the clinch. The fighters break and Grasso lands a nice combination. Barber attempts to counter but swings and misses. Maycee pumps her jab but she needs to close the distance in order to find some success. Alexa fires off another crisp combination. Barber forces a momentary clinch and then unloads an elbow on the break. Grasso with a nice counter punch. Both ladies with big right hands in the pocket. The horn sounds to end the opening round.

Round two of the UFC 258 co-headliner begins and Alexa Grasso is right back to work. She lands a nice left hook which appears to rock Maycee Barber. The young prospect bites down on her mouthpiece and throws a right hand that connects. Grasso smiles and rips off another combination. She throws a body kick but slips. Maycee quickly hops on her and takes top position. Grasso with an armbar attempt and she uses the hold to sweep Barber and take top position. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 258 co-main event begins and Maycee Barber likely needs a finish to win the fight. She scores and early takedown. Good ground and pound from Barber. Alexa Grasso scrambles and is able to get back to her feet. Maycee continues to press forward here in round three. She is just winging punches. Grasso forces the clinch in an attempt to slow things down. One minute remains and Maycee Barber is doing everything in her power to earn a finish. Grasso snaps off a good combination. Maycee shoots for a takedown and the horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 258 Result: Alexa Grasso def. Maycee Barber by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

