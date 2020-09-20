Gerald Meerschaert reacts following 17-second loss to Khamzat Chimaev

Gerald Meerschaert was looking to put an end to the Khamzat Chimaev hype train when the pair squared off at tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 event.

Chimaev was looking to extend his undefeated record to 9-0 with a victory this evening. The Swedish prospect was coming off a first-round TKO victory over Rhys McKee in his most previous effort this past July.

As for Gerald Meerschaert (31-13 MMA), the Wisconsin native was coming off a TKO loss to Ian Heinisch in his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC 250. Prior to the loss, Meerschaert had earned a sensational submission win over Deron Winn at UFC 248.

Tonight’s highly anticipated Meerschaert vs. Chimaev bout did not last long and certainly did not go in favor of the American. Khamzat was able to connect with a perfectly timed right hand that left Gerald out cold.

Official UFC Vegas 11 Result: Khamzat Chimaev def. Gerald Meerschaert via KO in Round 1

Shortly following the conclusion of his fight with the Swedish standout, Meerschaert took to Twitter where he shared the following reaction to tonight’s rough loss.

Welp royally f@#$*d that up. — Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) September 20, 2020

