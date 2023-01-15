Pros react after Dan Ige KO’s Damon Jackson at UFC Vegas 67

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 67 event was co-headlined by a featherweight bout featuring Dan Ige taking on Damon Jackson.

Ige (16-6 MMA) entered the contest looking to snap a three-fight losing skid. The Hawaiian had suffered three straight decision defeats to opponents Chan Sung Jung, Josh Emmett and Mosvar Evloev in his most recent efforts.

Meanwhile, Damon Jackson (22-5-1 MMA) entered tonight’s contest sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a first-round TKO victory over Pat Sabatini. ‘Action’ had not tasted defeat since being KO’d by Ilia Topuria in December of 2020.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 67 co-main event resulted in a violent knockout victory for Dan Ige. The Hawaiian connects with a huge left hook in the final minute of round two which sent ‘Action’ crashing down to the canvas.

Official UFC Vegas 67 Result: Dan Ige def. Damon Jackson via KO at 4:13 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Ige vs. Jackson’ below:

10-9 Ige after one. He has a clear striking advantage and it shows. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 15, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Dan Ige defeating Damon Jackson at UFC Vegas 67:

DAN IGE!!! Hands of stone with the walk off KO!! #UFCVegas67 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 15, 2023

That’s why they call him 50k @Dynamitedan808 give him his bonus! 🔥🔥🔥 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 15, 2023

That was a sick knockout #UFCVegas67 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) January 15, 2023

Maaaan 50k otw again!!! @Dynamitedan808 is a baaaaad man!!!!#UFCVegas67 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) January 15, 2023

Let’s go 50k 💰 💰 easy money — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 15, 2023

