UFC Vegas 67 Results: Sean Strickland defeats Nassourdine Imavov

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 67 event is headlined by a light heavyweight bout featuring Sean Strickland taking on Nassourdine Imavov.

Imavov was originally slated to face Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight bout, but the former TUF winner was forced to withdraw from the contest due to injury.

Sean Strickland (25-5 MMA) is looking to turn things around after losing back-to-back fights against Jared Cannonier (16-6 MMA) in December and Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) in July of last year.

Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov (12-3 MMA) has won three in a row coming into the match, those victories were against Joaquin Buckley (15-6 MMA), Edmen Shahbazyan (12-3 MMA) and Ian Heinisch (14-5 MMA).

Round one of the UFC Vegas 67 main event begins and Sean Strickland lands a pair of low kicks. Imavov looks to counter with a left hook. ‘Tarzan’ replies with a jab. Nassourdine with a two-punch combination. Strickland with a right hook counter. Nassourdine Imavov with a big overhand right that connects. He looks to land another, but it misses the mark. Sean with a front kick to the body. Sean Strickland with a big right hand and then another. He has the Frenchman on the retreat. Imavov is able to get a hold of the clinch. The American breaks free and lands another good right hand. Imavov attempts to return but his punch falls short. The fighters clinch up to close out the opening round.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 67 headliner begins and Sean Strickland comes out with early pressure. He lands a kick to the body and then a stiff jab. Imavov is struggling when being forced to move backward. ‘Tarzan’ forces the clinch. The fighters break and Strickland lands a two-punch combination. Nassourdine Imavov attempts to press forward but eats a big shot. He continues to press and gets off a good right hand. Sean shoots in and scores an easy takedown. Imavov is right back to his feet but now has something else to think about. Strickland once again forces the clinch and pushes Imavov against the cage. Nassourdine breaks loose and rattles off a nice combination. Strickland ducks under a follow up punch and once again forces the clinch. Imvov with a hook and then a knee. Strickland is cut and the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 67 main event begins and Sean Strickland is quickly back to work. He is utilizing pressure to keep Nassourdine Imavov on the retreat. The Frenchman circles out and then leaps in with a good left. Strickland with a nice jab. Both men land good shots in the pocket. Strickland seems to be getting off the better volume. Imavov with a jab. Strickland with a good counter hook. Under one minute remains in round three. Strickland looks to duck under for a takedown but it is not there. He lands a low kick. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC Vegas 67 headliner begins and the fighters exchange low kicks. Imavov with a front kick to the body. He lands another. He goes to the body and then the head with punches. He appears to be the fresher fighter after fifteen minutes. Nassourdine Imavov lands a crisp jab. Strickland connects with one of his own. He follows that up with a three-punch combination. Imavov with a nice counter right that finds a home. Strickland with a big right hand and then a brief takedown. Imavov is back to his feet, but Sean has him pressed against the cage. Good short shots from Sean Strickland. Two minutes remain in the round. Imavov breaks free from the cage, but Strickland lands a nice 1-2. The fighters continue to trade back and forth but it is ‘Tarzan’ landing the better volume. Imavov forces the clinch this time. Sean just walks him back to the cage. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Vegas 67 main event begins and Imavov likely needs a finish here. Sean Strickland is not backing down from the exchanges. He forces the clinch and pushes the Frenchman against the cage. The fighters break and begin to trade leather. Both men are landing good shots. Strickland once again forces the clinch. This time Nassourdine Imavov is able to counter with some elbows. He lands a couple of good knees. Sean Strickland is trying to hold on here. He swings and misses with some wild hooks. Imavov with a nice knee. Both men finish the fight swinging punches.

Official UFC Vegas 67 Result: Sean Strickland def. Nassourdine Imavov by unanimous (49-46 x2, 48-47)

