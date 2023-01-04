VIDEO | Ilia Topuria reportedly gets into bar fight alongside Spanish singer Omar Montes

UFC featherweight contender Ilia Topuria reportedly got into a recent bar fight alongside Omar Montes in Spain.

‘El Matador’ is fresh off his clash with Bryce Mitchell at UFC 282 in December. In the biggest test of his career thus far, the Georgian passed with flying colors. Topuria wound up battering ‘Thug Nasty’ en route to a second-round submission victory.

As of now, the featherweight contender has yet to schedule a return to the octagon but has called repeatedly for a showdown with Paddy Pimblett. ‘The Baddy’ also fought on UFC 282, picking up a controversial decision win over Jared Gordon. The pair have repeatedly traded words over the last year. However, Topuria has admitted he doubts the matchup will happen.

Nonetheless, while Ilia Topuria has yet to schedule a return to the cage, he recently did get in a fight. As first reported by MMA Dirt on Twitter, the featherweight was seen on video getting into a fight with a man. The video was released, showing the unknown assailant approaching, and pushing the UFC fighter at a bar in Spain. For his part, Topuria seemed surprised by the shove, as he was busy playing an arcade game.

🚨BREAKING NEWS 🚨 UFC #9 ranked Featherweight Ilia Topuria gets involved with Spanish singer Omar Montes in a bar fight! #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/rdjV7RM6Ct — MMA DIRT © (@MMADIRTnet) January 4, 2023

In response, the 25-year-old threw several punches at the man. Luckily, the bar fight between the two men was quickly broken up by onlookers. As of now, details of the incident are unknown, as to why the unknown man attempted to fight the undefeated featherweight.

Luckily, it appeared that both men made it out of the altercation without any major injuries. Initial reports stated that Topuria was attacked by Omar Montes, a Spanish singer. However, Harry Davies of MirrorFighting later corrected that. Montes was standing next to Topuria during the attack, but the two are friends. As of now, the man who attacked the featherweight contender hasn’t been identified.

