UFC Vegas 67 Results: Dan Ige KO’s Damon Jackson (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 67 event is co-headlined by a featherweight bout featuring Dan Ige taking on Damon Jackson.

Ige (15-6 MMA) will enter the contest looking to snap a three-fight losing skid. The Hawaiian has suffered three straight decision defeats to opponents Chan Sung Jung, Josh Emmett and Mosvar Evloev.

Meanwhile, Damon Jackson (22-4-1 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a first-round TKO victory over Pat Sabatini. ‘Action’ has not tasted defeat since being KO’d by Ilia Topuria in December of 2020.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 67 co-main event begins and Jackson lands a kick and then charges forward. Dan Ige catches him with a counter right and ‘Action’ goes down. Damon gets right back up to his feet and smartly circles out of the pocket. ‘Dynamite’ goes to the body with a hard right hand. Damon Jackson with a front kick to the body. Ige comes forward and lands a nice left hook. Three minutes remain in the opening round. Dan Ige with a hard low kick. Jackson misses with a high kick attempt. Ige throws one of his own that partially connects. Damon shoots for a takedown but it is not there. An accidental eye poke appears to connect from the Hawaiian. The referee steps in and pauses the contest. We restart and Ige comes out swinging. He goes to the head and then to the body of his opponent. Ige continues to force the action and rattles off another hard combination. Jackson returns fire but nothing connects cleanly. Ige with a big right hand over the top. He lands a left that wobbles ‘Action’. Dan Ige shoots in and scores a big takedown to close out the round.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 67 co-main event begins and Dan Ige comes out with a quick flurry. Damon Jackson attempts to keep him at bay with a front kick. The Hawaiian misses with a big punch but is able to get a hold of the clinch. He opts to let that go and moves back to range. Ige with a low kick. ‘Dynamite’ with a big punch and Jackson is cut. He is bleeding from the top of his forehead after that connection. Ige continues to put together combinations. Damon Jackson replies with one of his own. He follows that up with a nice front kick. Dan Ige with a huge left hook and ‘Action’ is down and out. WOW!

Official UFC Vegas 67 Result: Dan Ige def. Damon Jackson via KO in Round 2

