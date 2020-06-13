Petr Yan tells Sean O’Malley “you are working for me now”

UFC bantamweight title contender Petr Yan told rising star Sean O’Malley that he is “working for me now” after O’Malley took a shot at the Russian on social media.

O’Malley told Yan on Twitter that he doesn’t spell his name the right way, poking fun at the fact he spells it Petr and not “Peter.” It was O’Malley’s way to keep himself in Yan’s eyesight while the Russian takes on Jose Aldo for the vacant UFC bantamweight title in July at UFC 251. Although O’Malley is No. 15 in the rankings and Yan is No. 3, O’Malley is doing his best to try and get under Yan’s skin and keep his name on Yan’s radar.

So far, O’Malley’s trolling seems to be working. After making the “Peter” comment, the youngster got a reply back from Yan on social media that said the following after.

You are working for me now curly boi 👌🏻 https://t.co/NpYDNaQpvE — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) June 13, 2020

With Yan set to take on Aldo and O’Malley just recently breaking into the top-15 at 135lbs, it doesn’t seem like these two will fight each other in the Octagon anytime soon to settle their differences. Yan is just much further along in the division at this point, but that hasn’t stopped O’Malley from poking the bear in an attempt to keep him on Yan’s radar.

After Yan fights Aldo, if he wins the belt he will be fighting No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling next. As for O’Malley, he recently said that he was interested in a fight against Marlon Vera. However, the UFC may opt to give O’Malley a big push and match him up against a big name like Cody Garbrandt instead. If O’Malley gets that Garbrandt fight and wins, perhaps we could see the fight against Yan a lot earlier than any of us ever expected.

