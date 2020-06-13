Derek Brunson takes a shot at “fat boy” Karl Roberson after bad weight miss

UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson took a shot at “fat boy” Karl Roberson after the rising contender missed weight by 4.5lbs at UFC Las Vegas.

Roberson stepped onto the scale at 190.5lbs for his middleweight bout against Marvin Vettori, which is scheduled to be the co-main event under the headliner between women’s flyweights Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo this weekend. Both Eye and Roberson missed weight, making this a rare card where both the main event and co-main event saw a headliner miss their respective weight limit. In Roberson’s case, it was the biggest weight miss on a card full of them.

Back in January, Roberson took to social media to call Brunson out for a fight. Roberson isn’t in the rankings while Brunson is a top-15 fighter, so he likely saw it as an opportunity to fight someone ranked and crack that top-15. The UFC instead matched up Brunson against Edmen Shahbazyan, while Roberson was matched up against Vettori.

After Roberson’s bad weight miss, Brunson took to Twitter to poke fun at the “fat boy” after Roberson’s earlier comment about Brunson not wanting “sauce.”

Maybe I should’ve taken the sauce so you would not have ate it all fat boy😂 . https://t.co/upU2NKCSDo — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 12, 2020

“Maybe I should’ve taken the sauce so you would not have ate it all fat boy”

Brunson is the No. 8 ranked middleweight in the UFC while Roberson is not anywhere close to the rankings. However, if Roberson is able to score the upset over Vettori, he would be very close to cracking the top-15. If Brunson is able to beat Shahbazyan in August then he will maintain his elite ranking in the division, but should he lose, that could potentially set up a fight against someone who is unranked, and Roberson could be that guy. But Roberson is going to have to make weight if he wants a big-name opponent next.

Do you think we will see Derek Brunson fight Karl Roberson at some point?