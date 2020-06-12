Sean O’Malley blasts Petr Yan: “You can’t even spell your name right, Peter”

UFC bantamweight prospect Sean O’Malley blasted title contender Petr Yan on social media, criticizing the Russian for the way he spells his name.

O’Malley is one of the hottest fighters at 135lbs right now after picking up a stunning KO over Eddie Wineland at UFC 250. Yan, meanwhile, is one of the top bantamweights in the sport and is set to fight Jose Aldo at UFC 251 for the vacant title. Yet despite O’Malley and Yan being far apart in the rankings, O’Malley didn’t hesitate to take a shot at Yan on social media.

After Yan said that it was his time to be the champ, O’Malley piped in with a humorous comment, saying Yan spells his first name wrong. Check out the exchange on Twitter.

Calm down, you can’t even spell your name right, Peter. https://t.co/jFH0MVf0zA — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 12, 2020

After coming off of back-to-back knockouts over Jose Quinonez and the aforementioned Wineland, O’Malley is now the top-15 ranked bantamweight in the latest edition of the UFC’s rankings. He is quickly emerging as one of the top contenders in the division and is making up for lost time after missing two years due to issues with USADA. With another few wins over ranked fighters, O’Malley could very well slip into the top-10 and then the top-five of the bantamweight division, a position where Yan comfortably sits now.

As for Yan, after knocking out Urijah Faber in his last fight at UFC 245 he will now take on Aldo for the vacant belt. Yan is one of the best in the world and is currently riding a nine-fight win streak overall which includes a perfect 6-0 mark in the UFC. UFC president Dana White promised that Yan would be next in line to fight for the vacant belt and he made good on that when the UFC booked Yan against Aldo. At this point, Yan is way above O’Malley in the UFC rankings, but as know in MMA, things can change quickly.

