Sean O’Malley “interested” in fighting Marlon Vera but says it’s up to UFC on who he fights next

Sean O’Malley has some interest in finally fighting Marlon Vera inside the Octagon.

O’Malley and Vera were expected to fight at UFC 239. Yet, the fight was scrapped due to the undefeated contender was forced off the card after traces of Ostarine was found in his system. “Chito” then took shots at O’Malley, so the 25-year-old is not opposed to finally getting the chance to fight Vera. But, he says it’s up the UFC on who he fights next.

“Marlon Vera is a fight I’d definitely be interested in doing after it was supposed to happen last year. I don’t know what will be next though, that’s up to Sean Shelby,” O’Malley said to BJPENN.com. “He will come to me with a name and we will figure it out.”

Sean O’Malley missed two years of his career due to a tainted supplement which resulted in him being suspended by USADA. So, “Sugar” is looking to make up for lost time.

The now 15th-ranked bantamweight has already fought two times in 2020 and expects to get another fight soon.

“I talked to Dana on Monday and he said I want you fighting, I want you to be active,” he explained. “I just said I want to be active. Sean Shelby is doing a good job getting fighters going so I think something good will pop up soon.”

For O’Malley, the first-round knockout win over Eddie Wineland was the biggest victory of his career. It has resulted in him being ranked at 15, yet Sugar says numbers don’t matter to him as he’s he knows he’ll be the champion soon.

“If there is a number that would be cool. But, I’m gonna be champ soon anyway,” he said. “It depends who the UFC makes me fight next so there are way too many variables of when I’ll get the title shot.”

Although Sean O’Malley says he doesn’t pick his opponent, he says Cody Garbrandt is a fight he wants. He knows he would knockout the former champ but says “No Love” won’t take the scrap, at least right now.

Besides that, another name that has been brought up for O’Malley is Urijah Faber. But, Sugar says he would never fight the UFC Hall of Famer as he respects him too much.

“I just don’t think I’d ever want to fight Urijah Faber. He was the first person I ever saw on TV. I just remember watching “The California Kid” and I’ve met him a couple of times,” O’Malley concluded. “He’s a cool motherf****r and I don’t have any interest in fighting Urijah. Cody, yeah that is a fight I’d take. He’s a former champ and he won’t try and lay on me, instead, he will strike with me. But, it’s a lose-lose fight for him.”

