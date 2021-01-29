Petr Yan says Conor McGregor looked “fat and old” against Dustin Poirier

UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan was critical of Conor McGregor’s performance against Dustin Poirier, saying he looked “fat and old.”

McGregor took on Poirier in the main event of last weekend’s UFC 257 and lost as a big favorite when he got knocked out in the second round. After a year away from the Octagon due to various issues, McGregor did not perform well against Poirier. Though he had a strong first round, his conditioning failed him in the second, and after Poirier’s deadly low kicks started to limit the mobility of McGregor, Poirier took advantage of it when he was able to back McGregor against the fence and TKO him.

Speaking to James Lynch of Fanatics View, Yan was asked what he thought about McGregor’s performance in the fight, and the Russian didn’t hold back in his criticism.

“Yeah, I saw that Conor became fat and old,” Yan said through his interpreter.

Clearly, Yan was not a fan of McGregor’s performance in the fight, and considering how he lost as such a big favorite and in the devastating fashion that he lost in, there are certainly plenty of other fighters that feel the same way Yan does. Ultimately these two will likely never fight because they are two weight classes apart, but it sure is entertaining seeing Yan taking a shot at McGregor following his loss to Poirier.

As for Yan, he is of course busy right now with the stacked UFC bantamweight division, and the Russian is next set to take on Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 on March 6. Yan also said in the interview that if he gets by Sterling, he would be open to fighting former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw in the future.

Do you agree with Petr Yan that Conor McGregor looked “fat and old” against Dustin Poirier?