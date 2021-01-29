Petr Yan open to fighting TJ Dillashaw if the price is right and he doesn’t use PEDs

UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan says he is open to fighting TJ Dillashaw as long as the price is right and he doesn’t use PEDs.

Yan is set to fight No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 on March 13. While he has a tough fight coming up against “Funk Master,” Yan can’t help but look to what other challenges there are in the division. One of those is Dillashaw, the former UFC bantamweight champion. After two years away from the Octagon due to a USADA suspension, Dillashaw is now eligible to return to action, and UFC president Dana White recently confirmed that he could fight for the belt in his first fight back.

Speaking to James Lynch of Fanatics View, Yan said that he is open to fighting Dillashaw as long as the terms are right, and as long as he doesn’t use PEDs.

“Maybe Dillashaw. TJ Dillashaw is back after doping tests. I want a fight with him, man,” Yan said.

“(But) it’s up to the UFC. It’s however they decide. If the term is right, then I’m going to fight him whenever,” Yan added through his interpreter. “Let’s just make sure that he’s not going to use anything prohibited this time.”

Considering how many other contenders there are at 135lbs — including Cory Sandhagen and Frankie Edgar, who meet in an upcoming bout — there is certainly no guarantee that Dillashaw can skip the line and cut past these other contenders for the next title shot. But since Yan likes the matchup, and if the UFC likes it, then don’t be surprised if Dillashaw’s first fight back from his two-year suspension is for a belt. But he has to get past Sterling first, and that’s not going to be an easy task.

Do you want to see Petr Yan fight TJ Dillashaw next if he gets past Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259?