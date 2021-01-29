Kamaru Usman wants Jorge Masvidal rematch so he can “finish him” after fighting with a broken nose at UFC 251

Kamaru Usman wants to rematch Jorge Masvidal on a full camp so he can earn a stoppage win.

At UFC 251 in July, Masvidal stepped up on a weeks’ notice to battle Usman in a highly-anticipated bout. In the first round, “Gamebred” had success but the champ then rallied and won the final four rounds using his wrestling and clinch.

Although Usman clearly won the fight, he says he would like to rematch Masvidal.

“I was unhappy because as much as I put into preparing for fights, I basically was just on autopilot that fight,” Usman said to ESPN. “A lot of things played a factor in that fight. I’m way better than that. I have way more tools and skills to display than what I showed, because out there, I beat him with stuff I’ve been doing for five years.

“It’s me versus me out there,” Usman continued. “So, there’s a potential of that fight happening again if he works himself there, but I want to do it again because I want to put an exclamation on it. I want to finish him. I want to impress myself.”

Part of the reason why Kamaru Usman wants the rematch with Jorge Masvidal is due to the fact he wasn’t healthy entering that fight. In his training camp, the welterweight champion revealed Justin Gaethje broke his nose, so that left Usman being worried about it.

“Two weeks before, shattered. A lot of people haven’t dealt with a broken nose. When anything comes close to your face, you’re trying to defend and not get that nose hit,” Usman said. “There are a couple of guys here who hit pretty hard. We can blame that one on Carrington Banks and Justin Gaethje.”

Kamaru Usman is set to defend his welterweight title against Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258. Jorge Masvidal, meanwhile, does not have his next fight booked but he has been linked to a fight with Colby Covington.

