Paige Vanzant shoots down ever fighting for the UFC again: “They don’t pay enough”

Paige Vanzant doesn’t sound keen on ever returning to the UFC.

’12 Gauge’ signed to the promotion in 2013, for the newly-created strawweight division. She quickly became one of the faces of 115-pounds and one of the top stars in the promotion.

However, despite her star power, she couldn’t get over the hump of the top five. After a failed stint at flyweight ended with a loss to Amanda Ribas, she parted from the promotion. Nowadays, she fights in bare-knuckle-boxing at BKFC and recently began her pro-wrestling journey in AEW.

While she’s busy with boxing and wrestling, she’s yet to shut the door on returning to MMA. Instead, the 27-year-old has stated that she sees herself competing in the cage again down the line. That being said, it absolutely won’t be in the UFC.

Vanzant discussed her career on The Fighter vs. The Writer podcast. While she was complimentary to the promotion in her interview, she also noted she had zero intention of ever competing there again. The main reason was the lack of pay that she reviewed during her eight-year stint in the UFC.

“Of course, I love the UFC. I love the organization. There’s a reason they are as successful as they are. There’s a reason they were able to get to this level. They have a well-oiled machine and they’re very, very good at it.” (h/t MMAFighting)

“But I know in my heart that I will never fight for them again, just because they don’t pay enough. I don’t see the benefit of going back to the UFC. Right now, I’m fortunate enough, I built myself up to a specific place and I can take that and use it wherever I go.”

What do you make of Paige Vanzant’s comments? Are you looking forward to her competing in AEW?