UFC 251 Results: Amanda Ribas stops Paige VanZant in Round 1 (Video)

A women’s flyweight bout between Amanda Ribas and Paige VanZant kicks off tonight’s UFC 251 main card from Fight Island.

VanZant (8-4 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since January of 2019, where she scored a submission victory over Rachel Ostovich. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘PVZ‘, who had suffered previous setbacks to Michelle Waterson and Jessica-Rose Clark respectively.

Meanwhile, Amanda Ribas (9-1 MMA) enters UFC 251 on a four-fight win streak, her latest being a unanimous decision victory over Randa Markos.

Round one begins and Ribas comes out quickly. Paige ZanZant circles along the fence. She throws a low kick. Amanda Ribas continues to apply pressure and goes upstairs with high kick. Ribas with a good left and then a knee. She forces the clinch and lands a couple of shots before tripping Paige to the canvas. Ribas is in side control. ‘PVZ’ is cut and bleeding. Ribas is actually bleeding from her nose as well. She rolls for an armbar. It appears to be deep. VanZant is looking to roll but is forced to tapout.

Official UFC 251 Result: Amanda Ribas def. Paige VanZant via submission (armbar) in Round 1

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 11, 2020