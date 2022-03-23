Khamzat Chimaev on Conor McGregor potentially getting the next shot at Kamaru Usman: “This is the business. Who’s the famous, makes more money”

Khamzat Chimaev has spoken out about who should get the next title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Chimaev (10-0 MMA) last fought at UFC 267 in October 2021, where he defeated Li Jingliang (18-7 MMA). Khamzat will be back in the cage for UFC 273 on April 9th, matching up with Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA). ‘Durinho’ will be looking to be the 1st fighter to upset Chimaev, while ‘Borz’ will be looking for another check in the win column.

‘Borz’ claims he wouldn’t be upset if the UFC decides to give Conor McGregor a welterweight title shot before him.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) hasn’t been in the Octagon since July 2021 at UFC 264, where he succumbed to defeat against Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA). It was at that event that Conor suffered a brutal leg injury which required surgery and rehabilitation. It is expected we will see McGregor back in the cage sometime this fall.

Chimaev, speaking on his YouTube channel had this to say about Conor McGregor getting a title shot at Usman before he himself gets the chance (h/t MMAJunkie):

“If he wanna be back, if he need some help then, we’re here. If he wanna fight Usman, I think it maybe can happen because the guy is so famous. They can make money, good money, both. That’s why if they wanna fight, both, I think the UFC wanna make it.”

Continuing Khamzat Khamzat said:

“When I finish Gilbert Burns, I think I am the next for title. But this is the business. Who’s the famous, makes more money, they choose them. I understand that, but we’ll see what’s gonna happen. If he wanna come and train with us, he’s welcome.”

Who do you predict will win at UFC 273 – Chimaev or Burns? Do you agree with Khamzat that an Usman vs McGregor match-up could or should happen? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!