Former UFC and BKFC fighter Paige VanZant signs contract with AEW

Former UFC and BKFC fighter Paige VanZant has officially completed her transition over to professional wrestling with AEW.

Paige VanZant has always been one of the most popular figures in women’s MMA ever since her debut for the UFC back in 2014. Since then she’s had a series of ups and downs in the sport, with her UFC tenure ending with a submission loss to Amanda Ribas at UFC 251 – leaving her pro record at 8-5.

Last year she made the move over to bare-knuckle boxing with BKFC, going 0-2 before slowly beginning a move over to pro wrestling. She made a handful of appearances with All Elite Wrestling and last night on AEW Dynamite, PVZ signed on the dotted line.

Wanted to give the world one more reason to hate on me 💋😉 PVZ TAKING OVER!!!! pic.twitter.com/OzPIZIGybh — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) March 10, 2022

Paige VanZant signed the contract on Tay’s ass. This is personal. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/DVNGu3aRRe — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) March 10, 2022

The Scorpio Sky/Sammy Guevara/Dan Lambert feud seems to be what she’ll be getting involved in, to begin with, likely kickstarting a rivalry with Tay Conti.

The move comes just a few weeks removed from being in the corner of her partner Austin Vanderford in Dublin, where he was beaten by Gegard Mousasi in the main event of Bellator 275.

This is a move many fans have claimed they saw coming from a mile away, especially given that she’s teased the idea of wanting to work with WWE in the past. Still, as she approaches her 28th birthday, there’s still plenty of time for VanZant to reignite her MMA journey if she so desires down the road.

For the time being, we imagine she’s going to have a lot of success in a promotion like AEW that thrives on bringing through new stars.

