UFC Columbus | Pro fighters make their picks for Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus

In the main event of UFC Columbus top-10 heavyweights collide as Curtis Blaydes takes on Chris Daukaus. Heading into the fight, Blaydes is a -400 favorite while the Philadelphia native is a +300 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros are unanimous in thinking Blaydes takes Daukaus down and gets the ground and pound TKO win.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus:

Stephen Thompson, UFC welterweight: Curtis Blaydes, I think he uses his wrestling and eventually gets a ground pound TKO. Daukaus has the power to KO him but I just think Blaydes will be able to get him down over and over again.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: I think Curtis Blaydes. He’s the best wrestler at heavyweight we have seen and we just saw Daukaus get knocked out like two months ago too.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Blaydes, his wrestling will be too much.

Tristan Connelly, UFC featherweight: I’m going to go with Blaydes. Daukaus is the better striker but his wrestling and ground and pound will be too much.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: A lot of people have overlooked Blaydes in the title picture due to him being knocked out by Ngannou and Lewis, but I’m going with Blaydes. He’s the superior wrestler and has a lot to prove to stay in that title contention.

Vinc Pichel, UFC lightweight: I have to go with Blaydes, his wrestling will be too much.Gabe Green, UFC welterweight: Curtis Blaydes will ground and pound him in the first or second round to get the win.

Jalin Turner, UFC lightweight: Blaydes uses his wrestling to win a decision.

***

Fighters picking Curtis Blaydes: Stephen Thompson, Max Griffin, Terrance McKinney, Tristan Connelly, Dustin Jacoby, Vinc Pichel, Jalin Turner

Fighters picking Chris Daukaus: None

Who do you think will win the UFC Columbus main event between Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus?