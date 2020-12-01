Odds released for a potential MMA bout between Colby Covington and LeBron James

The odds have been released for a potential mixed martial arts fight between UFC welterweight Colby Covington and NBA star LeBron James.

In the wake of Jake Paul knocking out Nate Robinson this past weekend, it seems as if there is a revived interest in the world of celebrity boxing – and potentially even celebrity MMA. From basketball to baseball and beyond, plenty of stars are starting to throw their name into the hat for a potential bout somewhere down the road.

So, for whatever reason, it probably shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that odds have been released for a potential fight between Colby Covington and LeBron James.

For some reason, we have odds for an MMA bout between Colby Covington and LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/TyLFz15vyZ — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) December 1, 2020

“Chaos” is understandably listed as a huge -2500 favorite with James being a +800 underdog, with the odds being similar to a 20-point swing in the NBA.

There does appear to be a method to this madness with Covington directing the following Tweet at James yesterday.

“Heard they finally scraped @nate_robinson’s carcass off the @staplescenter floor,” Covington wrote on Twitter on Monday. “I’d make @kingjames eat the canvas in half the amount of time. Everyone knows current @NBA players are the softest and most privileged athletes on the planet.”

It’s incredibly unlikely that James would ever consider getting into the ring or Octagon, but on the flip side, you just know that Colby Covington would thrive off of the attention he would receive from taking on a celebrity.

Right now, though, Covington is focused on trying to capture the Welterweight Championship. Gilbert Burns may be the next challenger for Kamaru Usman’s belt but after that, there’s every chance Covington will receive the rematch he’s been waiting for.