Jose Canseco willing to fight either of the Paul bros following ‘Tyson vs. Jones’ event

Former baseball star Jose Canseco has called out both Logan Paul and Jake Paul for a fight after the latter’s win on Saturday night.

Jake Paul is the name on everyone’s lips after his performance on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard, where he knocked out former NBA sensation Nate Robinson. The YouTube star initially called out Dillon Danis and Conor McGregor after the fight, but as it turns out, there are plenty more names waiting in the wings for a shot at him.

That includes six-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion Canseco who has actually ventured into the worlds of boxing and mixed martial arts since his retirement from baseball.

I will fight anyone of the Logan Brothers they have enough for anyone with any type of talent yet or fighting skills — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) November 30, 2020

Alas, before the fight even took place, Conor McGregor always seemed to be the man that Jake Paul had his eye on.

“Yeah I mean, look, it’s bound to happen,” Paul said. “At the end of the day this is a business and we’re talking about pay-per-view buys. This fight on Saturday has already shattered pay-per-view pre-sale records, by far. McGregor has that same pay-per-view draw, I have that same pay-per-view draw, and I think after I take down a couple more opponents Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor is gonna be undeniable.

“There’s no other fighter with as big of a platform as me that’s calling him out right now,” Paul added. “He wants to fight Manny Pacquiao, Manny Pacquiao will destroy him, it’ll be another embarrassing night for him just like when he got embarrassed by Floyd. So, Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor is bound to happen. I know he’s seeing these interviews, I know he’s seeing the s***-talking. It’s gonna happen.”

There’s a whole lot of hate being directed towards the Paul brothers right now, as is so often the case for them, but Saturday did prove that the younger of the two is taking this new career path seriously — regardless of whether or not he continues to only fight in celebrity bouts.

