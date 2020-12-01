Photo | Evander Holyfield announces he is “Ready for war”

Boxing legend Evander Holyfield has implied that he is ready to make a comeback nine years after his last professional bout.

Holyfield last stepped into the ring back in 2011 when he beat Brian Nielsen to claim the 44th victory of his career. In 1996 and 1997, however, he engaged in two of the most infamous fights in boxing history when he squared off against Mike Tyson.

While there’s no guarantee that Tyson would be the man he faces if he does come back, that did appear to be the plan for quite some time before Tyson wound up fighting Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition this past weekend.

“Ready for WAR #TEAMHOLYFIELD”.

Before the Jones fight was officially signed, Tyson spoke about the possibility of a charity bout against Holyfield back in May.

“There are a lot of people out there that need help, and something like that can help a lot of people that’s in need of help. That’s a lot of money for charity. That is basically what I have embarked on in a life of charity and gratitude. I don’t know if me and Evander will ever get in the ring [again]. That would be awesome for charity, too,” Tyson said to TMZ Sports. “Could you imagine me and him going into the ring together, archenemies, and doing it for humanity of people and people less fortunate than ourselves? What would that be like? That is something that has never been done before with any entertainer or any sports figure in the history of entertainment and sports.”

There are still plenty of boxing fans and pundits out there who don’t feel all that comfortable about the idea of a “league of legends” style operation, which makes a lot of sense.

Alas, if last Saturday night taught us anything, it’s that there is clearly a market for this – and even 58-year-old Evander Holyfield could benefit from putting on his gloves once again.

Who would you back in a potential trilogy fight between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson?