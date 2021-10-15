Norma Dumont calls for interim featherweight title fight against Holly Holm with win at UFC Vegas 40

Women’s 145lbs fighter Norma Dumont called for an interim featherweight title fight against Holly Holm with a win at UFC Vegas 40.

Dumont fights in the main event this weekend against Aspen Ladd in a rare women’s featherweight bout in the UFC. Originally, Dumont was set to take on the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holm, but after Holm pulled out with an injury, Ladd stepped up a weight class on short notice to take the fight. Given that the women’s featherweight division is by far the most shallow weight class in the UFC, the winner of Dumont vs. Ladd will surely be close to a title shot against the champion, Amanda Nunes.

The thing is, Nunes is busy right now at 135lbs getting ready to defend her belt against Julianna Pena at UFC 269, and UFC president Dana White has suggested she could fight rival Valentina Shevchenko next in a trilogy. If that’s the case, then Dumont doesn’t want to wait around for a title shot, and she called for an interim title fight for her and Holm.

“There’s still this issue that we don’t know about Amanda’s plans (Nunes). Amanda is about to defend her belt in December, then I’ve already seen Dana White talking about her possible superfight against Valentina (Shevchenko), and then I’ll wait? I don’t know what the plans are, I don’t know if her fight against Valentina will happen, and I don’t know what the UFC plans are. If, for example, this fight against Valentina is going to happen, this time of a year out (the featherweight title), I think that for us not to let the division die, it would be interesting to maybe make an interim (belt). Put me and Holly at the beginning of the year to do an interim for the division. To move, to get attention. And whoever wins will compete with Amanda at the end of the year (next),” Dumont said (via AG Fight).

