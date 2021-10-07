Report | Aspen Ladd to replace Holly Holm against Norma Dumont at UFC Vegas 40

Aspen Ladd is set to replace Holly Holm against Norma Dumont in a women’s featherweight headliner at next weekend’s UFC Vegas 40 event.

Ladd was supposed to fight Macy Chiasson in a women’s bantamweight bout at UFC Vegas 38 last weekend, but the fight was scratched at the last minute after Ladd missed weight. Chiasson would not take the fight after her opponent missed weight, and the fight was canceled as a result. This is not the first time that Ladd has missed weight, and the expectation was that the UFC would force her up to featherweight for her next fight. Right on cue, Ladd will be moving back up to 145lbs for her next matchup — in just one week.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported that, with Holm out of next week’s main event fight against Dumont due to an injury, the UFC is expected to replace her with Ladd. That’s right, just two weeks after missing weight for her women’s bantamweight bout, Ladd will step back onto the scale before stepping into the Octagon for five rounds or less against Dumont.

Per sources, UFC working to finalize a new main event with Aspen Ladd (@TheAspenLadd), following Holly Holm's withdrawal against Norma Dumont due to injury. https://t.co/Reax46gNJl — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 7, 2021

Ladd (9-1) is 4-1 overall in the UFC and was one of the top fighters in the women’s bantamweight division. At just 26, she has a long career ahead of her in the sport. However, she grew out of the 135lbs weight class and is unable to safely make the weight at this point. It will be interesting to see how she looks as a featherweight, instead.

Dumont (6-1) is 2-1 overall in the UFC. The 31-year-old Brazilian was KOed by Megan Anderson in her UFC debut before beating Felicia Spencer and Ashlee Evans- Smith.

