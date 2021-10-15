Demetrious Johnson believes Henry Cejudo would ‘do great’ against Alex Volkanovski, but believes he needs to earn the shot

Demetrious Johnson thinks Henry Cejudo would have success at featherweight if he were to move up to fight Alex Volkanovski.

Cejudo has recently made it clear he wants to return and fight Volkanovski for the featherweight title. It would be an intriguing matchup and Volkanovski has said he wants to be active so the timing does work as Max Holloway is slated to fight Yair Rodriguez in November.

However, UFC president, Dana White didn’t seem too interested in making Cejudo vs. Volkanovski. Yet, Johnson, who fought Cejudo twice at flyweight, believes “Triple C” would do great in that fight but he thinks the former champ-champ should just take a couple of fights at 145lbs to earn the title shot.

“I think he will do great. Volkanovski is not like a big dude, height-wise or reach-wise. I think he will do fine. Henry Cejudo is pretty thick right now, so I think it would be fine,” Johnson said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “The biggest thing, in my opinion, is if Henry wants to fight him like he’s still in the UFC, so just work your way up to him. But, he just wants to have that one-off fight to fight him. If he does want to fight him, go and get two or three fights in the featherweight division, get in line as everybody else does, and earn your shot.”

Demetrious Johnson does have a point that Henry Cejudo should take a couple of fights at featherweight to prove he is a legit contender in the weight class. If he does well, it would also add some hype behind the Cejudo-Volkanovski title fight, but Triple C doesn’t seem interested in that, as instead, he just wants the one-off fight to try and become a three-weight world champion.

As for Johnson, he’s set to return in December at ONE X in a special rules bout against muay Thai specialist, Rodtang.

Do you agree with Demetrious Johnson that Henry Cejudo would do great against Alex Volkanovski?