Kamaru Usman could push for Canelo Alvarez boxing match next, says manager

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman could push for a Canelo Alvarez boxing match next, says his manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

Usman is one of the best MMA fighters on the planet right now, and on November 6 at UFC 268 in New York City, he rematches his rival Colby Covington for the UFC welterweight title. Usman is a big favorite to win the rematch after knocking out Covington the first time they met two years ago, and if he wins this fight, there won’t be too many fresh challenges left for him at 170lbs. While it’s expected that he could fight someone such as Leon Edwards should he get by Covington next month, his manager is shooting for something bigger.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com in a recent interview, Usman’s manager Abdelaziz suggested that his client could fight Alvarez next should he get past Covington next month. As far as Usman goes, according to Abdelaziz, he believes that he is the best P4P fighter in MMA right now, so it only makes sense that he goes up against the P4P best in boxing.

“Nov. 6, Kamaru’s going to knockout Colby Covington and after that, I want him to do something crazy,” Abdelaziz said of Usman. “I want him to beat up ‘Canelo’ (Alvarez) or somebody, why not? Kamaru, he don’t want these fake fights. He wants a real fight and everybody in boxing is boxing these old guys. I was talking to him, he was like, ‘No, I want the pound-for-pound kings of MMA against the pound-for-pound kings of boxing.’ Why not? What does he have to lose? Nothing.”

Although Abdelaziz seems to want this Usman vs. Alvarez fight, and Usman appears to like the idea, too, they would still need to get interest from Alvarez, and that is no sure thing.

