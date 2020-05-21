More new fights in the works for May 30 UFC card

More fights have been tacked onto the bill for the May 30 card at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to a report from MMA Junkie, the card will feature a women’s flyweight bout between recent title challenger Katlyn Chookagian, and Antonina Shevchenko, the sister of the division’s reigning queen Valentina Shevchenko.

According to a report from Marcel Dorff, the card will also include a 150-pound catchweight between Billy Quarantillo and “The Alpha Ginger” Spike Carlyle.

These new matchups come on the heels of two other matchup announcements for the May 30 card: a flyweight fight between Tim Elliott and Brandon Royval, and a lightweight fight between Brok Weaver and Roosevelt Roberts.

The May 30 UFC card in question is expected to emanate from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. The card will be headlined by a welterweight fight between former champion Tyron Woodley and streaking contender Gilbert Burns.

Other highlights of the event are a targeted heavyweight scrap between Blagoy Ivanov and Augusto Sakai, and a strawweight fight between Mackenzie Dern and Hannah Cifers.

Here’s the card as it currently stands:

Gilbert Burns vs. Tyron Woodley

Hannah Cifers vs. Mackenzie Dern

Klidson Abreu vs. Jamahal Hill

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Brok Weaver

Tim Elliott vs. Brandon Royval

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Augusto Sakai

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Spike Carlyle vs. Billy Quarantillo

What do you think of the lineup for this May 30 UFC event?