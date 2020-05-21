Cody Stamann says UFC 250 opponent is injured, calls out Urijah Faber

Cody Stamann says the opponent he was supposed to fight at UFC 250 on June 6 is injured, and is now calling for Urijah Faber to step in.

Stamann called his shot on Twitter on Thursday.

My opponent for June 6th is injuried. I hear @UrijahFaber has been randomly showing up to fights weighing in. I’ll sign that contract today. I’ve always respected the guy as a competitor but idk that he’s actually game to fight anymore. Let’s find out @seanshelby @ufc @danawhite — Cody Stamann (@CodyStamann) May 21, 2020

It’s not clear who Stamann was scheduled to fight at UFC 250. He was originally scheduled to fight Brazil’s Raoni Barcelos on March 28, but that fight fell through due to the coronavirus pandemic. With Barcelos in his native Brazil, and likely unable it travel due to restrictions associated with the pandemic, it’s unlikely he was Stamann’s scheduled opponent for UFC 250.

Whatever the case, Stamann is clearly looking to make the most of his opponent’s withdrawal by calling out Faber. The timing of this callout makes sense, as Faber recently made headlines by weighing in for a Saturday fight card in Jacksonville, Florida, despite not being scheduled to compete—proof that he’s willing to take short-notice fights under the right circumstances.

Cody Stamann has not fought since he battled Song Yadong to a controversial draw in December. Urijah Faber, on the other hand, has not fought since he came up short against Petr Yan, also in December.

