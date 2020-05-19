Gilbert Burns confirms “bout agreement is signed” for Tyron Woodley fight

Streaking UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns says he’s signed a bout agreement for a long-rumored scrap with former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley.

Burns has gone 3-0 since moving from the lightweight division to the welterweight division, defeating Alexey Kunchenko, Gunnar Nelson, and most recently, former title challenger Demian Maia, who he knocked out in March.

Since his huge win over Maia, Burns has been campaigning for a big fight, and it seems he’ll get just that in this Woodley matchup.

Woodley was originally expected to battle Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC London on March 21. However, that card fell through, and Woodley was left without a fight. While he was briefly linked to a showdown with Colby Covington, rumors quickly began to circulate that the UFC was looking to match him up with Burns instead.

Now, it seems, the fight is closer than ever to fruition, as Burns has signed his contract for the fight, which is expected to emanate from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, but could also end up in Arizona.

Bout agreement is signed! May 30th! Let’s go @ufc

.

Contrato assinado dia 30 de maio! Vamos com tudo @UFCBrasil pic.twitter.com/IGgQDVULN4 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 19, 2020

“Bout agreement is signed! May 30th! Let’s go,” Burns wrote on Twitter early on Tuesday morning.

While Burns will enter this fight on a three-fight streak, Woodley will be looking to build up some momentum. He hasn’t fought since he surrendered the UFC welterweight title to Kamaru Usman in early March of 2019. It’s not clear if he’s signed his contract for this fight yet.

Who do you think will come out on top when Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns collide on May 30?