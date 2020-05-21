Anthony Smith says the tooth fairy left him $60 after losing teeth at UFC Jacksonville

UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith says the tooth fairy left him $60 after losing his teeth at UFC Jacksonville.

Smith suffered a brutal TKO loss at the hands of Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC Jacksonville. The fight was extremely controversial as Smith suffered a vicious beating in the third and fourth rounds of the fight, with the judges scoring both rounds 10-8 in favor of Teixeira. At one point late in the fight, Smith could be heard saying that he lost his teeth, and Teixeira could actually be heard apologizing to him for breaking his teeth during the fight.

Despite Smith telling his corner that he lost his teeth, his coaches Marc Montoya and James Krause refused to throw the towel in, while referee Jason Herzog let the fight go on as well. Herzog later apologized for not stepping in and stopping the fight sooner, which Smith called a “coward move.” Despite losing several of his teeth during the fight, Smith later said that he would have fired his corner if they threw the towel in to stop the fight.

Speaking to Fight Nation on Sirius XM, Smith explained what happened with his teeth after Teixeira knocked them out of his mouth.

🔊 Wonder what happened to the tooth @lionheartasmith gave referee Jason Herzog? It has a story. #UFCJAX 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cedUBSUn2v — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) May 21, 2020

“(Herzog) did give (the teeth) back. I put them under my pillow in Florida and the tooth fairy brought me $60. I really wish I was joking but I’m not. I woke up yesterday morning with $60 under my pillow. That’s not a joke,” Smith said, admitting his wife and kids put the money under his pillow.

Smith suffered extensive injuries against Teixeira and will likely be on the shelf mending his wounds for the foreseeable future. When he does return, look for Smith to get another top-15 ranked opponent for his next fight at 205lbs.

What do you think of the way Anthony Smith has responded to the situation?