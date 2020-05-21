Two new matchups targeted for May 30 UFC event

The UFC is expected to return our screens on May 30, but so far, very few fights have been confirmed for the event.

That’s finally started to change.

According to a report from MMA Fighting, a compelling lightweight scrap between Brok Weaver and Roosevelt Roberts is being targeted for the anticipated event.

In this fight, Weaver will look to rebound from a tough DQ victory in his UFC debut, which occurred after he was put down by an illegal knee from Rodrigo Vargas in the first round. Roberts, on the other hand, will look to build on the momentum of a defeat of Russia’s Alexander Yakovlev, which occurred last November.

An additional report from MMA Fighting suggests former UFC flyweight title contender Tim Elliott will also compete on the May 30 fight card. Elliott is expected to welcome former LFA flyweight champion Brandon Royval to the Octagon.

The bout will mark Elliott’s opportunity to rebound from consecutive losses to Deiveson Figueiredo and Askar Askarov, and Royval’s chance to build on the momentum of back-to-back armbar-induced wins over Joby Sanchez and Nate Wiliams in the LFA cage.

The May 30 UFC card in question is expected to emanate from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. The card will be headlined by a welterweight fight between former champion Tyron Woodley and streaking contender Gilbert Burns.

Other highlights of the May 30 UFC event are a targeted heavyweight scrap between Blagoy Ivanov and Augusto Sakai, and a strawweight fight between Mackenzie Dern and Hannah Cifers.

Here’s the card as it currently stands:

Gilbert Burns vs. Tyron Woodley

Hannah Cifers vs. Mackenzie Dern

Klidson Abreu vs. Jamahal Hill

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Brok Weaver

Tim Elliott vs. Brandon Royval

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Augusto Sakai

