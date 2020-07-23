Mike Tyson set for September showdown with Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson will return to the ring on September 12 against Roy Jones Jr., according to a report from TMZ.

BREAKING: Mike Tyson’s comeback to the ring will take place on September 12. ‘Iron Mike’ face none other than four former-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr. Y’all must’ve forgot Roy was still doing the damn thing. Holy smokes, folks.#boxing pic.twitter.com/EBHzZJHH5b — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) July 23, 2020



Tyson, who is now 54 years old, has been teasing a comeback for months. After rumors of fights with the likes of Wanderlei Silva, Evander Holyfield, and even Tyson Fury, it seems he’s landed on Jones as his comeback opponent.

According to TMZ’s report, the bout will go down in California, and be an eight-round exhibition, meaning the result will not appear on either man’s professional record. The bout will broadcast on pay-per-view and on the social media platform, Triller. Triller will also reportedly produce and air a 10-part documentary series featuring both Tyson and Jones ahead of the fight.

Tyson has not fought since 2005, when he was defeated by Kevin McBride in what was expected to be the final fight of his career. Jones, who is 51 years old, fought far more recently. His last bout occurred in 2018, when he defeated Scott Sigmon by unanimous decision.

While this Tyson vs. Jones fight will no doubt generate massive interest inside the combat sports bubble, not everybody will be on board. UFC President Dana White, for example, previously encouraged Tyson to reconsider his comeback plans.

“I love Mike Tyson,” White said on The Tim and Sid show. “I’m begging him not to fight. Mike, you’re 53, please don’t do it, please… If it comes down to where he is about to do something crazy, I might have to jump in and figure out something for him not to do it.”

Stay tuned to BJPENN.Com for more information on this Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout, including the opening odds for the contest.