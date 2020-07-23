Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson added to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard

YouTuber Jake Paul, the brother of Logan Paul, will take on former NBA star Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. card.

On Thursday, the upcoming eight-round, exhibition boxing match featuring Tyson vs. Jones Jr. was announced to take place on September 12 in California. News of the undercard soon followed as it was revealed that an intriguing matchup between Paul and Robinson has been added to the undercard. Between these two fights, the PPV has the potential to do big numbers for the social media company Triller, which will broadcast the event.

NBA reporter Shams Charania broke the news of Paul vs. Robinson.

Former NBA guard Nate Robinson and YouTube star Jake Paul make it official: They tell me they will be fighting Sept. 12 as an undercard to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. in California.

Both fighters commented on their upcoming boxing match.

“I wanted to show that I’m a world class athlete, I played college football, I played in the NBA for 11 years, and I’m excited for this venture into the sport of boxing. Jake Paul, I want all the smoke,” Robinson said.

“I am excited to partner with Triller and get in the ring to fight an elite athlete. But make no mistake, on September 12th, Nate will meet the canvas early,” Paul said.

Robinson, who is now 36, competed in the NBA between 2005 and 2015 for multiple clubs, including the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers. Despite being listed at 5’9″ he was a former first-round draft pick in 2005, going 21st overall to the Phoenix Suns, and he had a solid career in pro basketball’s highest level. Robinson is also a former three-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner. Robinson is an excellent athlete although this matchup against Paul will represent his boxing debut.

Paul made his pro boxing debut in January 2020, when he knocked out fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in the first round of their match in boxing Miami. He previously had an exhibition boxing match against Deji in a white-collar boxing match, which he also won.

