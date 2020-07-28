Mike Perry, Latory Gonzalez announce they’re having a baby

UFC welterweight “Platinum” Mike Perry and his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez have announced they’re having a baby together.

Gonzalez announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, adding that their son is due on January 12.

“surprise everyone! We are going to be parents😭💙 We can’t wait to meet our baby boy. I’m glad I get to have my person by my side to go through it all, he has been so helpful with me during my pregnancy i’m so blessed. If you have anything negative to say stay out the way. We are so excited and we don’t need any of your negativity. I love you Michael Perry!🥺 #January12th”

Mike Perry last fought on June 27, when he scored an impressive decision victory over Mickey Gall with only Gonzalez in his corner.

Unfortunately, the welterweight is currently dealing with some troubles outside the cage. Earlier this month, footage surfaced of Perry involved in an ugly confrontation at a restaurant in Texas, which concluded with him knocking a fellow patron unconcious.

Earlier this week, news also emerged that Perry’s ex-wife Danielle Nickerson recently attempted to obtain a protective order against him to no avail. In court documents obtained by MMA Junkie, Nickerson detailed several instances of disturbing behaviour from the UFC fighter.

In the wake of the incident in Texas, the UFC stated it will not be offering Perry a fight until he seeks professional help.

“UFC is aware and troubled by the video that was released last night concerning Mike Perry,” the promotion said in a statement obtained by ESPN. “The conduct displayed by Perry is no reflective of that of our organization. Perry apologized for his behavior and acknowledged he was disappointed with himself that his actions may have reflected poorly on UFC. He further acknowledged that he believes he has some issues related to alcohol abuse and has informed UFC that he has committed to immediately seek professional treatment, including substance and behavioral counseling. At this time, UFC has informed Perry that he will not be offered a bout, and the parties have agreed to evaluate next steps for Perry following the completion of his treatment program.”