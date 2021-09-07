Mike Tyson is ‘scared to fight’ Evander Holyfield, claims Triller Fight Club’s CEO

Ryan Kavanaugh, the CEO of Triller Fight Club claims Mike Tyson is scared to fight Evander Holyfield.

Tyson made his return to the ring under the Triller Fight Club Legends banner last November as he fought Roy Jones Jr. to a draw. Since then, Tyson has said he would be in the ring soon, but according to Kavanaugh, he claims Tyson doesn’t want to box Holyfield as he is scared to get knocked out.

“We know he is trying to stage a fight with Lennox Lewis,” Kavanaugh said about Tyson to Sky Sports. “We have been told that he is scared to fight Evander. There has been back and forth hoopla, there is a massive payday ready for Mike to fight on Thanksgiving. A massive payday, one of his biggest. But we can’t seem to push it along. Now I have heard, from a number of reliable sources, that Mike is too scared. He thinks Evander would knock him out.”

Although Kavanaugh believes Mike Tyson is scared to fight Evander Holyfield, it seems unlikely that would be true. Tyson fought him twice during his career and he fought the baddest heavyweights alive when he was the heavyweight champ.

Perhaps it could be a money issue that is holding things up but Kavanaugh says an offer has been made to Tyson.

“We have an offer out to Mike,” Kavanaugh said about Tyson fighting Holyfield again.

Mike Tyson does not have his next fight booked but he has been linked to Lennox Lewis. When that will be is uncertain, but it’s likely Tyson will return to the ring soon in another exhibition bout. Holyfield, meanwhile, is set to return to the ring against Vitor Belfort in the main event of Triller Fight Club Legends 2 on Saturday in Florida.

What do you make of Ryan Kavanaugh saying Mike Tyson is scared to fight Evander Holyfield?