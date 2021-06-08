Mike Tyson will return to the boxing ring this fall, confirms coach

Boxing legend Mike Tyson will step back into the ring this fall for the Legends Only League, according to his coach Rafael Cordeiro.

Tyson made his return to boxing late last year when he fought fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. to a draw in his first boxing match since 2005. It was an exhibition fight and the 54-year-old — soon to be 55 — liked the experience. He has made it clear since he fought Jones Jr. that he wants to return to the ring again, and we now have a potential date for his return.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Tyson’s coach Rafael Cordeiro confirmed that “Iron Mike” is starting to train and prepare for his return to the boxing ring in September.

“We continue training. He’s an athlete and is always training, hitting pads here in the gym. I think we’re going to have something in September. I don’t know who because his company Legends Only League is working on it and negotiating a TV deal so they can announce a schedule, but we’re training. We’ll be fighting in September,” Cordeiro said.

Tyson recently revealed that there were talks about a rematch with rival Lennox Lewis, and there is certainly a chance that fight could still happen, though there are plenty of other options for him, including Evander Holyfield. Tyson is a legend of the sport and it doesn’t matter who stands across from him in the ring as fans will surely tune into watching him fight. Even though Tyson is no longer in his prime, he still showed excellent boxing skills against Jones Jr. in a fight that many felt the celebrity judges scoring it should have given to him. Perhaps he will get back into the win column when he fights against in September.

