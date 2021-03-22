Evander Holyfield and his team claim Mike Tyson declined $25 million offer to fight Memorial Day weekend

Evander Holyfield and his team claim Mike Tyson has turned down a fight offer.

After Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr. to a draw in November, he said he would fight again. Immediately, the Evander Holyfield trilogy became a fight many fans called to happen. Tyson recently revealed he would return in May on Memorial Day weekend, however, it won’t be against Holyfield.

“We thought this was a done deal but it quickly fell apart when Tyson’s people declined all offers,” Holyfield’s manager, Kris Lawrence, said in a statement on Monday. “We were negotiating in good faith all along and it appears we just ended up wasting our time.”

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield do have a history which is why many wanted to see the fight take place. They first met in November of 1996, where Holyfield earned a TKO win over Tyson. They rematched that following June where Tyson was DQ’d for biting Holyfield’s ear.

When Mike Tyson does return, it will not be against Evander Holyfield, but he plans on going all out this time around.

“I want to do it again, and I want to do it against someone I could go all out on,” Tyson revealed on his Hotboxin with Mike Tyson podcast with many thinking Holyfield would be the opponent. “It made me interested in wanting to do it again. I wanted to go the distance. I didn’t want to knock anybody out. That’s what people expected, but I wanted to go the distance.”

For now, many fans hope Holyfield and Tyson can reach some sort of agreement as the trilogy fight would do big business. But, that appears unlikely at this time so whether or not Holyfield will box again is also uncertain.

