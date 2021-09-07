Jorge Masvidal wants Nick Diaz if he gets past Robbie Lawler: ‘It’ll be a blessing’

Jorge Masvidal is open to fighting Nick Diaz if the fan-favorite gets past Robbie Lawler at UFC 266.

Masvidal and Diaz were linked to a fight at UFC 235 but it never came to fruition. “Gamebred” then ended up facing Nate Diaz at UFC 244 where Masvidal scored a doctor stoppage TKO win. With that, Masvidal believes the storyline is there for a Nick Diaz fight and he says he is open to it.

“If Nick looks good and does his job, why not me and Nick?” Masvidal said to ESPN. “I’d love to fight Nick. It’s a classic fight. It’s a fight that I always wanted to do since I was at Strikeforce at 155 [pounds] and he was at 170. I was like, ‘Man, that’s a dude I would like to fight.’ Nothing personal, just because of his style. The way that he leaves it all out there. If I get a fight with Nick, it’ll be a blessing.”

If Diaz does beat Lawler then the fight with Jorge Masvidal makes a lot of sense. But, Masvidal says his main focus is the title and he wants to fight whoever gets him closer to the belt.

“Ideal scenario — I walk into the office and they go, ‘This individual can get you closer to the title than any other individual,'” Masvidal said. “And I go, ‘Give me that individual.’ And they offer it to me with a lot of money behind it. All these guys are corny. I don’t give a f— about them. I want to go for the title again. Whatever it takes to get to that title — whatever opponent, whatever threat, challenge. Whatever they want to come up for me to deal with it, I’m there to do it.”

