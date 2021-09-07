Travis Browne unloads on “whiny little bitches” who keep crying about fighter pay

Former UFC heavyweight contender Travis Browne recently unloaded on the “whiny little bitches” who keep crying about fighter pay.

Browne, the husband of former UFC superstar Ronda Rousey, recently had UFC president Dana White on his podcast “Tough Business” and the topic of fighter pay came up. Speaking on the topic, Browne told White that he believed the UFC was always fair to him in regards to fighter pay and bashed the “whiny little bitches” who complain about it.

“You guys always paid me what you said you were gonna pay me, and most of the time, it was actually more. So, all these people that are complaining about it, that are just talking sh*t about it, at the end of the day, I’m the one that signed that f*cking contract. And then I’m gonna turn around and bitch about it? Or I’m going to bitch about it to a f*cking reporter or something like that? That doesn’t make sense to me as a man. I signed a contract. If I wanted to get paid more, and you guys have always been upfront about it. ‘Hey, if you’re a free agent, go find a better deal.’ I’ve always felt like I was part of the UFC,” Browne said (h/t BloodyElbow).

“When one of my contracts was up, we had a bigger offer, but I was, like, ‘Listen, the best fighters are here in the UFC, and I’m not trying to be a B-Level fighter. I’m trying to compete against the best.’ You guys have always treated me right,” continued Browne. “The pay has been there, and again, it’s always been at least what the contract was, and most of the time it was more. So these people that are complaining, people in the media that don’t f*cking hear that they hear the little bitch that’s crying and complaining. Because you get these, like, entitled people. Or I don’t know where the f*ck it comes from. It’s like, they’re just whiny little bitches, and then they go to more whiny little bitches that’ll write about it.”

What do you think of these comments from Travis Browne about fighter pay?