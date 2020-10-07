Mike Perry’s girlfriend Latory Gonzalez shoots down adult film star Kendra Lust’s offer to corner him

UFC welterweight Mike Perry’s girlfriend Latory Gonzalez shot down adult film star Kendra Lust’s offer to corner him along with Darren Till.

Perry recently put up the opportunity to corner him against Robbie Lawler at UFC 255 in November to the highest bidder. Already fans have made offers to Perry, as has an adult film website, but the most noteworthy bidder so far is Till, who offered Perry $5000 to corner him in the Lawler fight. The UFC middleweight contender and Till are rivals who have talked plenty of trash to each other over the last few years and they don’t like each other. But Till says he’s serious about cornering Perry and promises to do a good job.

We now have another bidder that has entered the mix. Lust, the host of the “Beauty & the Beast” podcast with UFC middleweight Julian Marquez, took to social media to say she would offer $6000 to corner Perry along with Till. She also offered to pay Till’s travel expenses. However, Perry’s girlfriend Gonzalez quickly jumped in and nixed the idea.

Take a look below how the latest bid to corner Perry unfolded on Twitter.

How is this a real sport pic.twitter.com/CTZLK9YcXo — checklefthook (@checklefthook1) October 6, 2020

At this point, there is no telling who Perry’s cornerman is going to be alongside Gonzalez. The whole bidding war thing has kind of come out of left field after Perry made the surprising decision not to employ a traditional corner in his last fight against Mickey Gall. The results of which, by the way, were fantastic as he had an impressive performance.

But Lawler is a much different animal than Gall is, and Perry could of course benefit from having another voice in his corner, especially if it were a veteran fighter such as Till. There have been plenty of bidders who have entered the fray including Till and Lust and with the fight coming up next month, Perry likely wants to settle on his corner soon.

Who do you want to see in Mike Perry’s corner when he fights Robbie Lawler?