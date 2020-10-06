Darren Till wants to take Mike Perry up on his offer, will pay $5k to be in his corner

Darren Till is hoping to be the lucky fan to be in Mike Perry’s corner at UFC 255.

On Sunday, Perry took to social media to say whoever pays him the most amount of money can be in his corner with his girlfriend at UFC 255 when he fights Robbie Lawler.

Whoever gives me the most money can be in my corner with @latory_g ,… — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 4, 2020

“Whoever gives me the most money can be in my corner with @latory_g ,…,” Perry wrote.

It immediately caught the attention of the MMA world and Darren Till seems interested in the role. He and Perry have a checkered past from the spar, spa incident, to almost fighting and then taking shots at one another including Till creating a MikePerryisabum website.

The Englishman obviously likes to joke around with Mike Perry but he is blocked on social media so wants the public to let “Platinum” know he will pay $5000 to be in his corner.

“I will pay 5k ? Someone tag Perry for me please because I’m still blocked, but I’m deadly serious,” Till wrote on Instagram.

Darren Till is set to fight Jack Hermansson in December barring his knee is healed in time. The Englishman is coming off a decision loss to Robert Whittaker in July. It was his first loss at middleweight after he defeated Kelvin Gastelum by decision.

Mike Perry, meanwhile, is set to fight Robbie Lawler in November at UFC 255. It will be his first fight since the UFC made him seek help after he was involved in an incident in a bar where he used profound language and hit an older man.

Although Till would pay money to be in Perry’s corner, it seems unlikely Platinum will accept the offer. Yet, fight week with Till and Perry and the Englishman giving him advice would no doubt be entertaining to see.

Would you like to see Darren Till be in Mike Perry’s corner at UFC 255?