UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens returns to the Octagon in November against Arnold Allen

UFC featherweight veteran Jeremy Stephens will return to the Octagon when he takes on Arnold Allen at a UFC Vegas event in November.

MMAjunkie.com’s Nolan King was the first to release the news that Stephens vs. Allen is being targeted to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on November 7. That event is scheduled to be headlined by a five-round light heavyweight matchup pitting Glover Teixeira against Thiago Santos. Stephens vs. Allen will fit in nicely on the undercard.

Stephens (28-18, 1 NC) is the No. 9 ranked featherweight in the UFC. The 34-year-old American has been in the UFC since 2007 and overall he is 15-17, 1 NC in the Octagon. Stephens has fought at both lightweight and featherweight but has fought exclusively at 145lbs since 2013, going 8-9, 1 NC in the weight class. Stephens has some huge wins at featherweight over highly-ranked fighters such as Josh Emmett but he has struggled lately.

Since the win over Emmett in 2018, Stephens has struggled, going 0-4, 1 NC over his last five fights. In his last two bouts, Stephens lost a decision to Yair Rodriguez and then suffered a brutal KO loss to Calvin Kattar. Having said that, he is still one of the most exciting fighters to ever step into the sport. Stephens has won 10 “Fight of the Night” or “Performance of the Night” bonuses throughout his career for his exciting wars.

Allen (16-1) is the No. 8 ranked featherweight in the UFC. The 26-year-old Brit is currently riding a nine-fight win streak and has a perfect 7-0 record inside the Octagon. Allen has defeated the likes of Gilbert Melendez, Mads Burnell, Nik Lentz, and Makwan Amirkhani as he has made his way up the 145lbs rankings. Allen is looking to break into the upper echelon at featherweight and a win over Stephens would be massive for him.

Who do you think wins, Jeremy Stephens vs. Arnold Allen?