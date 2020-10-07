Adult streaming site offers 10K to corner Mike Perry

Adult streaming site CamSoda has thrown its hat in the ring to corner Mike Perry.

The outspoken star’s unusual offer has sparked plenty of interest after he announced on twitter that the highest bidder could win the right to corner him in his upcoming fight with Robbie Lawler at UFC 255.

Whoever gives me the most money can be in my corner with @latory_g ,… — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 4, 2020

CamSoda Vice-President, Daryn Parker publicly released his proposal to Perry, in which he offered $10,000 for a ‘CamSoda model’ to corner ‘Platinum’ alongside his pregnant girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez.

CamSoda — the adult streaming site that recently promoted their own "Fight Circus" card is offering Mike Perry $10,000 to send one of their cam girls to corner him against Robbie Lawler. Darren Till has competition. pic.twitter.com/MK5aZOj4dk — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 6, 2020

CamSoda are no strangers to the MMA world. The site made their first foray into live shows back in 2018 when they hosted ‘CamSoda Legends’ in Florida. The card was streamed live on their site and featured UFC alumni Ricco Rodriguez and Alex Nicholson.

The site added to their notoriety in the sport in August when they teamed up with Full Metal Dojo to host ‘Fight Circus.’ The event caused quite a stir online as it featured several wild match-ups, including a 2 vs. 1 and an intergender grappling bout.

The CamSoda team are not the only ones in the running to take up the gig though. Darren Till initially said he was willing to drop 5k for the pleasure of cornering his rival.

The situation has since escalated, with the Liverpudlian setting up a Go Fund Me page to raise more funds. The goal is 50K GBP. The idea of Till, who is currently ranked 6th at Middleweight, cornering Perry seems outlandish. They were at one time on good terms, but now frequently exchange insults over social media.

Perry’s manager, however, has said it’s close to being a ‘pretty much a done deal.’ This, provided that Till pays for his own travel.

It’s pretty much a done deal. Darren needs to cover costs of travel and it’s done. https://t.co/J7OOVupqhJ — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) October 6, 2020

Perry comes into this fight having returned to winning ways back in June with a victory over Mickey Gall. He made history on the night, becoming the first UFC fighter to have only his girlfriend be in his corner.

There is, however, some precedent for fighters offering the right to corner them to the highest bidder. Brian Ebersole, Cody McKenzie and Chad Laprise have all done it in the past.

He is not the first one to do it, I remember Brian Ebersole did it 6 years ago — Sayat 萨亚特 (@sayatmma) October 7, 2020

