Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill added to UFC Fight Night card in August

UFC women’s strawweight contender Michelle Waterson will take on Angela Hill at a UFC Fight Night event later this summer.

Waterson vs. Hill will take place at a UFC Fight Night card on August 22 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. MMAjunkie.com was the first to confirm the upcoming bout.

Waterson (17-8) is coming off of two straight decision losses to Carla Esparza and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, but she remains one of the top contenders in the women’s strawweight division. The 34-year-old American is 5-4 overall in the UFC with notable wins over Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Felice Herrig, Cortney Casey, Paige VanZant, and Angela Magana, with other losses to Tecia Torres and Rose Namajunas. She was the former Invicta FC women’s atomweight champion before she joined the UFC in 2015.

Hill (12-8) has come on strong the last few years to emerge as a serious threat in the UFC women’s strawweight division. The 33-year-old American has had two stints now in the UFC, going 7-8 through 15 fights. In her last bout, Hill lost a controversial split decision to Claudia Gadelha in a bout that many observers felt she had done enough to win. Prior to the loss to Gadelha, Hill had won three straight fights over Loma Lookboonmee, Hannah Cifers, and Ariane Carnelossi. She also has a notable win over Maryna Moroz, and she was the former Invicta FC women’s strawweight champion.

Since the bout is so freshly announced, there have been no betting odds released for it just yet. But when the odds do come out, look for Waterson to be listed as a slight betting favorite here given her higher-level victories inside the Octagon. That being said, Hill has made many improvements in the last few years and she should not be counted out of this fight.

Who do you think wins, Michelle Waterson or Angela Hill?