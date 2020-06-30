UFC Octagon girl Arianny Celeste announces pregnancy

Arianny Celeste, the longest-serving and best known UFC Octagon Girl, has announced that she’s having a baby with her boyfriend Taylor King.

Celeste shared this exciting news on Instagram on Tuesday morning.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment my entire life,” Celeste wrote in the caption for her post. “I promise to teach you about the beauty of the world and to love with no restrictions or division. In turn, you have already taught me so much about kindness, empathy, and faith. Through all of the chaos, you have helped me to stay strong and grounded. You are already loved so soooo much and I can’t wait to meet you my baby! Love, Mommy.”

Celeste looked back on the moment she learned she was pregnant in an interview with US Weekly.

“My mom for some reason asked me to take a pregnancy test,” Celeste tells Us. “[Moms] always seem to know. I went to the store and got two tests and sure enough, I was pregnant. I couldn’t wait, so I called my boyfriend immediately even though he was working at the time.”

“I want to be as informed as possible to have a harmonious journey with my baby,” she added. “I’m determined to focus on the wonderful [and] empowering experience of birthing life to my first child.”

Arianny Celeste has worked for the UFC since 2006. She’s won Ring Girl of the Year honors multiple times, and has modeled for magazines like Maxim, FHM, Playboy, and Sports Illustrated. She’s also worked as a host for programs like UFC Ultimate Insider and Overhaulin’, and even moonlighted as a musician.