Claudia Gadelha and Angela Hill share very different reactions following tonight’s controversial fight

UFC strawweights standouts Claudia Gadelha and Angela Hill collided in the co-headliner of tonight’s UFC on ESPN 8 event in Jacksonville.

The former title challenger, Gadelha (18-4 MMA), was returning to action for the first time since July’s UFC 239 event in Las Vegas, where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Randa Markos.

As for ‘Overkill’, Angela Hill (12-7 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC on ESPN 8 event on a three-fight win streak. During that stretch the American had picked up two TKO victories in addition to her most recent decision win.

Tonight’s co-headliner proved to be a thrilling affair. Claudia Gadelha and Angela Hill proceeded to go to war for the limited folks in attendance and thousands watching from home. After fifteen minutes of back and forth action, the bout went the judges scorecards for decision.

As fans and pro fighters shared their respective scorecards online while waiting for the official judges ruling, it appeared that most had scored the contest in favor of Angela Hill. However, two of the three judges scoring the contest ended up seeing the bout in favor of Gadelha, and thus the Brazilian was awarded a split decision victory.

Shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC on ESPN 8 event, both Gadelha and Hill took to social media to share their respective reactions to tonight’s hotly debated result.

As expected, their reactions proved to be very different.

“Modern gladiators fighting through this crazy times! Thank you everybody. Love you all!!” Gadelha wrote on her official Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Angela Hill had the following to say on Twitter:

Bout to celebrate my win at the bar pic.twitter.com/qLfAsI2iBt — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) May 17, 2020

“Bout to celebrate my win at the bar!”

‘Overkill’ followed that up by taking one final jab at Claudia Gadelha.

For the record my hair is spongy, just like Claudias face after she fought me. ❤️ you @bisping 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WhrcbzOdTZ — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) May 17, 2020

“For the record my hair is spongy, just like Claudia’s face after she fought me. Than you Michael Bisping.”

Following tonight’s controversial win over Angela Hill, Claudia Gadelha proceeded to call for a rematch with Carla Esparza, whom she ironically also defeated via split decision in their previous fight at UFC 225.

‘The Cooking Monster’ responded to Claudia’s request shortly following the callout.

Let's run it back!! Leave the grease at home this time 👊🏽 @ClaudiaGadelha_ — Carla Esparza (@CarlaEsparza1) May 17, 2020

“Let’s run it back!! Leave the grease at home this time Claudia Gadelha.”

Who did you think won tonight’s UFC on ESPN 8 co-main event between Claudia Gadelha and Angela Hill? Share your thoughts in the comments section Penn Nation!

