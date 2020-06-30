Ryan Garcia wants MMA fights with Henry Cejudo and “Conor McGregor’s little dog” Dillon Danis

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has his sights set on two big names in the MMA world: former two-division UFC champ Henry Cejudo, and Bellator staple Dillon Danis.

Garcia has been jawing back with Cejudo quite a bit since the former UFC champ announced his retirement from MMA back in May. Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on Tuesday, Garcia once again took a shot at Cejudo.

He claimed he never actually called Cejudo out to begin with, but after their recent trash talk, is eager to punish him in the ring.

“The only time I’ve seen him was the fight that he had [against Dominick Cruz], when the UFC came back,” Garcia said of Cejudo. “I actually liked his hands a little bit. I wrote him a message. I was like ‘hey man, you’re pretty good, don’t retire, just keep going.’ I ended p Tweeting that and he ended up going crazy. I’m like ‘I didn’t even call you out, my guy.’ All I said was ‘yo, how would he do in a fight against me?’ cause I thought his hand were good. He took it the wrong way, so I mean, now I’m going to have to knock him out. He’s a cool dude, but I’m going to knock him out.”

In the same interview, Garcia also targeted Bellator’s Danis, a BJJ specialist and regular training partner of combat sports superstar Conor McGregor. The boxer claims Danis has been harassing him on social media, and he initially believed he was a fan.

“He’s an ugly little boy,” Garcia said of Danis. ““That’s what he is.”

“I have no idea what his beef with me is,” Garcia added. “He literally started commenting on every video I have, and I’m like ‘man, this guy’s a big fan.’ I thought he was a fan. I didn’t know who he was. I was like ‘who is this guy?’ I did a little research and I guess it’s Conor McGregor’s little dog. Something like that.”

While Garcia would no doubt have a huge leg up on both Cejudo and Danis in the boxing ring, he made the surprising admission that he’s interested in fighting them both in MMA.

“You know what I think I would do, instead of what everybody thinks I would do? I would go in the MMA ring with them,” he said. “I would be that ballsy to do it.”

