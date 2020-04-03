Michelle Waterson throws support behind “great guy” Jon Jones

Jon Jones is once again in hot water after being arrested last week. While many members of the MMA community are fed up with the UFC light heavyweight champ’s issues outside the cage, his long-time friend and training partner Michelle Waterson is standing behind him.

“I love Jon and I wish the best for him and his family,” Waterson told MMA Junkie. “He’s done nothing but be really supportive of me, my career and my family, and the team.”

Waterson added that she doesn’t know what’s happening behind the scenes in Jones’ life, and that she doesn’t intend to pry. But Jones has been there through her throughout her career, and she intends to return the favor.

“He is a great guy,” she said. “I don’t know what’s happening in his personal life and, honestly, it’s none of my business. He’s always been there for me, and I will always be here to support him in his life. There are deeper issues, and it is not anyone’s place to judge what is going on in his life.”

Jones was arrested on Thursday, March 26 and charged with aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container, and no proof of insurance. Despite the severity of these charges, and the fact that this is far from his first brush with the law, he and his legal team were able to strike a deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time.

Jon Jones last fought in February, when he defended the UFC light heavyweight title with a controversial decision victory over Dominick Reyes. This win was preceded by a similarly tight decision win over Thiago Santos, a more lopsided decision win over Anthony Smith, and TKO victory over Alexander Gustafsson. At present, it’s not clear what his latest legal troubles will mean for his title reign, but it’s clear that Michelle Waterson will have his back no matter what happens.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/3/2020.