VIDEO | Joe Rogan and co. react to some of the craziest KOs in UFC history

Joe Rogan tries to keep things pretty professional when he’s working as a UFC commentator, but at the end of the day, he’s a fight fan. So, when something crazy happens in the Octagon, he tends to lose his mind. We’ve seen it countless times over the years, and it never ceases to be entertaining.

The UFC recently compiled some of the best Joe Rogan reactions in a video posted to social media. See it below:

😱 These reactions were PRICELESS! Which is your favorite!? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/EcsNDx6HgX — UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2020

In the video above, we can see Rogan and his fellow UFC commentators react to jaw-dropping performances such as Jorge Masvidal’s KOs of Ben Askren and Darren Till, Josh Emmett’s KO of Michael Johnson, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza’s KO of Chris Weidman, Daniel Cormier’s knockout of Stipe Miocic, Amanda Nunes KO of Cris Cyborg, and Kevin Lee’s devastating head-kick KO of Gregor Gillespie.

Joe Rogan has been working for the UFC since all the way back in 1997. Initially, he served as a backstage interviewer for the promotion, but quickly moved into a color commentary role. He has worked for the promotion in this role ever since, and has become as much a part of big UFC cards as Bruce Buffer and the Octagon itself. Rogan also moonlights as a stand up comic and as the host of the massively popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Over the last few years, a number of fighters, such as Paul Felder, Dan Hardy, Dominick Cruz, Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping have joined Rogan on the commentary desk. He’s also worked alongside play-by-play specialists like Jon Anik and Mike Goldberg. We see reactions from many of these names in the video above.

What is your favorite Rogan reaction in this clip? Let us know in the comments section down below.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/3/2020.